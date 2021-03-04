iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.63. 958,433 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

