iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.69. 583,368 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59.

