iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.83% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $92,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $404.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.15. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

