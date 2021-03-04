iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,299 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 711% compared to the typical volume of 777 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,601. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

