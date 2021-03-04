iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 31,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.94. The stock had a trading volume of 87,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.