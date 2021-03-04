iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after purchasing an additional 234,374 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,008,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average is $191.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.