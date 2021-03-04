iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $304.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

