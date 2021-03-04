iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after buying an additional 521,583 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,133,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $158.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

