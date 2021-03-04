iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $155.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $158.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.