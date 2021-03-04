iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 436.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $107.76. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,954. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

