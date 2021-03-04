iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

