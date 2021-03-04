iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 599,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 1,135,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,885,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.