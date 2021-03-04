iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $59,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

