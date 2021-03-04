ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Danske cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ISS A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ISSDY stock remained flat at $$8.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

