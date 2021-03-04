Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 28th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE:ITCB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

