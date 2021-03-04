Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 15%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price fell 15% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.36. 30,881,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 31,691,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

