ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 785,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the January 28th total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,053. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

