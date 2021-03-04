Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
IVDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
