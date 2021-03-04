Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IVDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

