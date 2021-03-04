IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,169. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

