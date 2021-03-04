J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $115,185,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

