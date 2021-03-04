J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,185,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

