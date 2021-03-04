J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of J2 Global worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in J2 Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in J2 Global by 408.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 49.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in J2 Global by 38.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $113.27 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $114.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

