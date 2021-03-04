Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,582,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

JHG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 1,701,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.