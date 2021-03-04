Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $619.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.30 million and the highest is $648.60 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $534.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.79.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,512 shares of company stock worth $1,532,623. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 951.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

