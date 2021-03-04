Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Jcr Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

JCRRF stock remained flat at $$33.85 during trading on Thursday. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

