JD.com (JD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JD stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.