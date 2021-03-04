JD.com (JD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JD stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.