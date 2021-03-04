Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.79 ($7.99).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.52 ($8.85) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.16.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

