Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of ETR VNA traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €53.62 ($63.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,629,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

