Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

KWR stock opened at $270.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 750.66 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

