Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

NYSE SPR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

