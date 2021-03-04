Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) to Hold

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Sixt alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIXGF remained flat at $$119.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.