Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:SIXGF remained flat at $$119.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

