Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

