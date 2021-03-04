Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

