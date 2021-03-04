Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Five9, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.86. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,059 shares of company stock worth $13,819,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

