Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($8.20) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

