Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,094,372 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,880,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094,372 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Apple worth $8,874,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

