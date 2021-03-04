Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of JCTCF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

