JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the January 28th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,370.0 days.

JFE stock remained flat at $$10.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. JFE has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

