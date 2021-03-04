JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JMP stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 74,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,249. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 53,313 shares of company stock worth $319,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

