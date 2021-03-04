JMP Securities Raises Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $167.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $122.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

KRTX stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

