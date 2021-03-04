Jobchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $171,475.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $171,475.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,187,216,270 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

