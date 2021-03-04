John D. Rainey Sells 73,758 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $15.99 on Thursday, reaching $239.07. 18,576,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The firm has a market cap of $279.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 67,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 78.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.