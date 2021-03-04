John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the January 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period.

Shares of HTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,552. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

