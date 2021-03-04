John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

