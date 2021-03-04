John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.