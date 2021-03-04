John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.82 Per Share

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.82 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:JLG opened at GBX 319.40 ($4.17) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.25. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 380.80 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.07.
John Laing Group Company Profile
