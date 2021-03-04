John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.82 Per Share

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.82 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JLG opened at GBX 319.40 ($4.17) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.25. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 380.80 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.07.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

