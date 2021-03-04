John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ JW/A opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
See Also: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.