Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JMPLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

