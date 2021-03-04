Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.87

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.87 and last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $753,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.