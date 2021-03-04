Joint Ventures Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $36,150.05 and $5,075.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00791014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

