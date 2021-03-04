Joseph O. Hawkins Sells 1,117 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 93,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
